Tax authority publishes list of 36,000 debtors who owe €1.1bn in unpaid taxes

Share:







Source: Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay

There are 35,912 taxpayers on the list of tax debtors owing more than 8.5 billion kuna (€1.1 billion), a 5.24 percent drop in total tax owed year-on-year, the state news agency Hina said on Monday, citing a publicly released report by the tax administration.

The tax authority has been publishing the list of tex debtors since 2012. The list includes companies whose tax debt exceeds 300,000 kuna, business owners who owe more than 100,000 kuna, and individual persons who owe more than 15,000 kuna.

As of today, the list includes 1,540 companies, which owe 2.99 billion kuna in unpaid taxes, as well as 4,206 business owners who owe 1.35 billion kuna. The most numerous on the list are individuals (30,166), who collectively owe 4.2 billion kuna in taxes.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)