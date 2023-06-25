Tens of thousands of pilgrims flock to Medjugorje, pray for peace in the world

Podijeli :

Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL

Tens of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world flocked to the Marian shrine of Medjugorje, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday to mark the 42nd anniversary since the first apparition of Our Lady, a phenomenon still not recognised by the Catholic Church, and to pray for peace in the world.

Large groups of pilgrims came from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Ukraine, Italy, Poland, Romania, India, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, China, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Malaysia, Peru, Chile, Panama, Mexico, Ecuador, Lebanon, South Korea, Austria, Germany, Australia, Guatemala, Spain and Switzerland, the local information centre said.

The 11 a.m. Mass was led by parish priest Zvonimir Pavicic, calling on the faithful to follow the path of Our Lady and promote peace. “Let us be the children of Mary and let peace rule this world,” he said.

Ivan Dragicevic, one of the visionaries of Our Lady of Medjugorje, said in an interview with Radio Mir (Peace) that believers kept returning to Medjugorje feeling the source of divine presence there.

“Many people who come here find the source, feel her (Our Lady’s) presence, the special presence of God,” Dragicevic said.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, most of the accommodation facilities in Medjugurje are booked for the anniversary of the first apparition. A local tourism organisation said that 10,000 beds have been booked.