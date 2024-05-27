Turudic takes office as State Attorney-General

Podijeli :

N1/Ana Raić

Ivan Turudic took office as State Attorney-General on Monday and announced at a press conference that he would soon be meeting with representatives of the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime USKOK, the district and municipal prosecutors' offices and the Minister of Justice.

He emphasised that it is essential for successful work to amend the Act on the State Attorney’s Office, the Act on the USKOK and the Criminal Procedure Act, for which he expects “the support of all competent authorities”

Even before taking office, he announced that one of his priorities would be to find a new director “from within the ranks” for the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, USKOK, which has been headed by acting director Željka Mostecak since the resignation of former director Vanja Marusic in April 2023.

He stated that he would draw up a new work plan after his predecessor Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek handed over the tasks and also announced personnel changes.

He added that it is still too early to talk about these changes, as they are to be implemented within the next two to three weeks.

“I hope that this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship and that we will work well together,” Turudic told reporters who greeted the new State Attorney-General after his introductory speech with a series of questions, including questions about cases from which he would have to recuse himself, such as the case in which the main suspect is former politician Josipa Pleslic (ex Rimac).