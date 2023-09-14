UEFA initiates disciplinary proceedings against HNS

Podijeli :

JOHN THYS / AFP

UEFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) over fans' conduct at a European Qualifiers match between Croatia and Armenia in Erevan on Monday, the HNS said on Thursday.

The HNS was reported because of the inappropriate conduct of fans. According to a report by delegates, about 20 fans who bought tickets on the black market, allegedly in Croatia, were involved in a fight with Armenian fans.

The HNS does not have information on the identities of those persons.

UEFA earlier launched an investigation into the HNS for racism and discrimination by fans during a European Qualifiers match between Croatia and Latvia that took place in Rijeka six days ago.