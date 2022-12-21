Ukrainian refugee children in Karlovac receive Christmas gifts

Podijeli :

Source: Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Ukrainian children, who are currently staying in the central Croatian town of Karlovac after they left their home country due to the war, were on Wednesday presented with Christmas gifts.

The ceremony, which took place in the city library, was organised by the Europe Direct centre in Karlovac, with the support of the European Commission.

There are currently 28 Ukrainians in primary schools in Karlovac County, nine more in secondary schools, and two kids in kindergartens.

Addressing the ceremony, the director of the county’s development agency, Vilko Klasan, promised more support and aid to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The city library’s head, Vedrana Vrana, announced more programmes and activities for the inclusion of both Ukrainian children and adults who have found shelter in Karlovac County.