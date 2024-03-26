Unionist: The Easter basket has never been so expensive

Podijeli :

N1

The Independent Trade Unions of Croatia (NHS) presented a new calculation of the price of the Easter basket for a family of three on Tuesday, which shows that this year's basket is 16-21% more expensive than last year's, due to the constant increase in food prices.

“Although it has been repeatedly stated in public that inflation has slowed further and was 2.4% in February, food prices have continued to rise significantly more than inflation, by 5.7% in February,” said the head of the NHS, Kresimir Sever.

The largest share of household spending in Croatia continues to be on food, which currently accounts for 26% of expenditure. In lower-income households, this proportion rises to as much as 40%, and in some cases even over 50%.

This year’s calculation of the price of the Easter basket comes in three variants, with the contents of the baskets varying depending on the type of meat and fish and individual categories such as sweets and drinks. The quality and origin of the products are also taken into account in the calculations.

The richer Easter basket costs €395.55 this year, an increase of 21% on last year’s price of €327.80.

The medium basket costs €237.47, 17% more than in 2023 when it cost €203.71. The modest version of the Easter basket costs €116.60, 16.31% more than in 2023, when it cost €100.25

The price of the Easter basket does not include Easter gifts or travel packages.

“Not only will many citizens not be able to travel anywhere or give gifts to their family members over the Easter holidays, they will unfortunately not be able to afford even the most modest basket,” said Sever.