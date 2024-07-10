United Media hosts the prestigious International Emmy® Semi-Finals in Pula: Outstanding achievements in TV and film are celebrated

Podijeli :

United Media

The expert jury, numerous professionals from the world of television, film and production, as well as many famous guests from the creative industry, will gather in Pula on 16 July, where the semi-final judging of the International Emmy® Awards will take place.

United Media, the leading media company in South East Europe, will soon host the semi-final round of this prestigious international award for the third time in a row, after Dubrovnik and Athens. The jury of television, film and production professionals will judge projects in the category “Best Performance by an Actor”, one of 16 categories for this award.

In accordance with the rules of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the names of the jury members who will ultimately determine the nominees for the fifty-second International Emmy® Award will not be announced until after the judging process.

Semi-final jury event for this prestigious award for the second time in Croatia

”We are proud of our co-operation with the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which has been going on for several years now. It is a great honour for us to host this important selection process again this year and to be recognised as a media company that consistently creates high quality and original content in all our markets. We look forward to the upcoming meetings with all representatives of television and film production, bringing together a unique combination of talent and expertise,” said Aleksandra Subotic, CEO of United Media.

In the heart of beautiful Istria, during the oldest film festival in Croatia, the Pula Film Festival, many guests from United Media and Nova TV will come together for the occasion and enrich the event with their presence, which will culminate with a festive gala dinner.

it is an honour to bring this prestigious semi-final event for this prestigious award to Croatia for the second time, to beautiful Pula, which is synonymous with creativity and outstanding productions. The trust placed in us is a confirmation of the success, value and quality of Nova TV’s production, which distinguishes us on the domestic and foreign market,” said Drazen Mavric, CEO of Nova TV.

United Media is a leading production company on a regional level and also plays an important role on a global level, delivering more than forty thousand hours of original content through fifty television channels to a market of more than forty million people per year.

Ten thousand euros in prize money for the best project

As a leading media company in Southeast Europe, operating in eight countries, it is a natural and strategic step to join forces with the oldest film festival in Croatia. Thus, on 17 July, the day after the International Emmy® Award ceremony, United Media will host another important international event in cooperation with the Pula Film Festival.

It is the pitching of TV series and the award ceremony as the final act of the international workshop ”Make the scene”. The best project will be awarded ten thousand euros and will be given the opportunity to further develop the project, which will be provided by United Media. The jury that will decide on the winner consists of Natasa Buljan, Goran Bogdan and Miso Mogorovic.

The participants have previously had the opportunity to take part in workshops led by Greek screenwriter Nicos Panayotopoulos, author and co-author of numerous award-winning screenplays for short films, TV series and feature films (“Truants”, 1996, “My Brother and I”, 1998, “False Alarm”, 2000, “The King”, 2003, “Totally Married” 2003, “The Wake”, 2006).

This year Pula will be a focal point and a combination of numerous strong and unique creative energies from different parts of the world. There we will experience high- quality productions and projects that enrich lives, bring people together and inspire.