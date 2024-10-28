United Media’s autumn triumph: Premium content, innovation, and leadership across Southeast Europe

Podijeli :

United Media

United Media is thrilled to announce outstanding ratings and exceptional viewership growth across its leading television networks throughout Southeast Europe this autumn. With fresh content, iconic returning series, and record-breaking social engagement, United Media solidifies its position as the top media company in Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Bulgaria: Exceptional start for NOVA with reality hits

NOVA Bulgaria achieved an impressive feat, dominating every one of the first ten prime-time slots of the autumn season. The extreme reality format Desafio Bulgaria reports a big lead among active age (18-59) viewers (mostly over 50%) compared to the second TV programme in the ranking. The music show “I Can See Your Voice”, also captured audiences with a 30% viewership share, drawing in viewers with high-profile guest star Veselin Marinov. Digital engagement has surged, with “Desafio Bulgaria” reaching nearly 17 million views across Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram in its first ten days, while Big Brother attracted almost 5 million online views ahead of its on-air launch on October 8​.

Croatia: Record-breaking series and audience engagement

Nova TV Croatia saw record numbers with hit drama “Best Men”, from its original production, claiming a 30% share in its time slot and remaining Croatia’s most-watched series. This autumn, the new drama “For Better or for Worse” quickly gained a loyal audience, holding a 29% share among prime-time viewers. On the reality front, the eleventh season of Supertalent debuted with an 11% AMR and a commanding 35% share, making it Croatia’s most-watched entertainment show. Meanwhile, MasterChef maintained a strong 32% share with its competitive culinary challenges, adding to Nova TV’s 28% share in prime-time and 23% share across the full day​.

Serbia: TV Nova’s dominance and award-winning Programming

TV Nova in Serbia kicked off the autumn season with its well-known program lineup, enriched by a new format – quiz show “Joker”. Along with the new seasons of its signature shows, this has positioned TV Nova as the most-watched cable channel in the country.

Channel expanded its viewer base with the third season of IDJShow, whose popularity continues to soar online, attracting almost 2 million YouTube views in September alone and over 47 million reach on social media. Nova received two prestigious awards at #Digital2024 conference – the channel’s flagship program Dnevnik received the “Best Domestic News TV Show, further reinforcing its authority in Serbian journalism, while the television also received the award in the “Most creative management of social media” category, confirming its quality content and phenomenal results – the tv’s official Facebook profile recorded a reach increase of 50% compared to September last year, TikTok has 5 million views and Instagram 1.3 million reach.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Expanding Reach and Influencing Digital Engagement

Nova BH achieved strong ratings this autumn, driven by top programs such as MasterChef, talent show Grand Stars and TV series “Golden Cage”. With an expanding multi-genre line-up, Nova BH continues to capture audiences across Bosnia and Herzegovina. Engaging formats and popular local adaptations help Nova BH maintain its influence as a top entertainment and information source in the country.

Montenegro: Vijesti TV’s Socially-Driven Programming and News Leadership

Vijesti TV in Montenegro secured a 16% average share this autumn, with new formats that continue to resonate with local audiences. News programs like “Boje Jutra”, with a 23% share, and “Vijesti u pola sedam”, with a 32% share, further reinforce Vijesti TV’s reputation as Montenegro’s leading news provider. Established programs such as “Reflektor” maintain strong viewership, with a 15% share, while the political talk show “Nacisto sa Petrom Komnenicem” garnered 17.5%. This strategic blend of news and socially-conscious programming reinforces Vijesti TV’s status as the leading news source in Montenegro​.

Unprecedented Engagement Across Digital Platforms

United Media’s channels maintain an influential presence not only on television but also across digital platforms. Highlights include over 17 million views for Desafio Bulgaria content, 11.2 million views for MasterChef Croatia on Facebook, and nearly 5 million views for Big Brother Bulgaria. Social campaigns and exclusive content ensure United Media’s sustained engagement with audiences across the region, showcasing a unique ability to connect across platforms.

N1 Celebrates a Decade as the Leading News Platform and First Choice for Viewers Across the Region

As N1 celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall, the platform continues to expand its influence month by month, steadily attracting a growing number of viewers. With its comprehensive coverage of key national and global events, N1 has become the first choice for viewers across all countries it operates in whenever important news breaks. The anniversary was marked at the largest regional media festival in Rovinj. During the panel, news directors from all four N1 centers, along with prominent CNN journalist Melissa Bell, discussed the importance of news channels in the era of populism and the fight against disinformation.

For more information on United Media’s Autumn 2024 programming, visit United Media’s official website.

Sources for the TV figures:

Nielsen/GARB, CRO 18-59, SER 18-49 SBB Live+As Live, MNE All, BUL 18-59+Guest Live+VOSDL. Period: 02.09. – 08.10.2024.