Melissa Bell: The role of journalism has never been as important as it is today

CNN journalist Melissa Bell emphasised before her appearance at the Weekend Media Festival in Rovinj that the role of journalism in the fight against disinformation has never been as important as it is today.

She emphasised that it is essential for journalists to uphold the values of truth, integrity and responsibility, demonstrating the power of free and accountable journalism.

“I am delighted to join so many brilliant journalists and trusted members of our industry at the Weekend Media Festival,” she said in a statement ahead of her arrival in Rovinj, where she will participate as a representative of CNN in a panel discussion on Friday entitled “The Power and Importance of News Channels in the Age of Populism and Fake News”, organised by the regional news platform N1 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

She will join the directors of N1 from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina — Igor Bozic, Tihomir Ladisic, Katja Seruga and Amir Zukic — to analyse how global and regional media can maintain their credibility and independence at a time when they are under unprecedented pressure.

The panel discussion will take place on Friday at 12:20 pm and viewers will have the opportunity to watch the live broadcast on N1 television.

N1 is a regional news platform that began operations in 2014. It is known for its professional, objective journalism and independent editorial approach. N1 has been a partner of CNN since its inception and is celebrating 10 years of successful collaboration with one of the largest media houses in the world by celebrating its 10th anniversary.