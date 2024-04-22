Podijeli :

N1

Up to 10% of first-graders have an elevated blood cholesterol level. This was said on Sunday at an event held in Zagreb as part of a national campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of early detection of high blood cholesterol levels and prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

A screening project carried out in 2023 as part of compulsory screening for primary school pupils has shown that up to 10% of first-graders have elevated blood cholesterol levels. Doctors agree that this is a direct result of unhealthy eating habits and a lack of physical activity.

Croats are the second fattest country in the EU. As there are no symptoms, most people do not realise that they are at risk. Timely diagnosis and a healthy lifestyle from an early age can significantly reduce the risk of complications, it was said at today’s event, where a symbolic 300-metre run for children was organised in Zagreb’s central square.

In 2023, almost every second death in the country will be due to undiagnosed and untreated high blood pressure, high blood sugar or high cholesterol, it said.

An estimated 15,000 people in Croatia suffer from familial hypercholesterolaemia, but only 5% are aware of their diagnosis. Those who do not receive adequate treatment develop cardiovascular complications very early in life.

An important step towards the prevention of cardiovascular disease was taken in 2023 with the introduction of screening for elevated blood cholesterol levels, which also applies to preschool children. If a preschool child is diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolaemia, other family members are referred for testing.