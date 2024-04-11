Podijeli :

Ilustracija: Unsplash

Up to 75% of all mental disorders in Croatia begin before the age of 18 and 50% before the age of 14. For this reason, psychologists have returned to community health centres to provide care without referral, it was said at the Mental Health Panel held on Wednesday.

“With a special reform measure – the Mental Health Empowerment Programme, which provides for the return of psychologists to health centres after 30 years and the provision of necessary health care without referral, we are actively working to reverse this unfavourable trend,” Health Minister Vili Beros told ahead of the panel organised by the Ministry of Health.

According to the psychology teams from health centres across Croatia, more and more young people are being encouraged to take the first step towards getting the help they need. Thus, the original goal has been achieved – to encourage citizens and provide them with support and healthcare in accordance with EU practise.

Beros said that the COVID-19 pandemic and earthquakes, as well as socio-economic and other challenges, have been triggers that have increased the incidence of mental disorders that the whole world, including Croatia, is struggling with.

One in six EU citizens suffers from a mental disorder. In Croatia, 50% of all mental disorders begin before the age of 14 and 75% before the age of 18.

It is estimated that depression will be the second leading cause of global disease burden in the total population by 2030, while in Croatia, mental disorders are predicted to increase by 20% among young people, followed by women and other vulnerable groups.

The panel stated that the amendments to the Health care Act and the Compulsory health insurance Act of April 2023 pave the way for improving mental health in community health centres. This is a reform step towards special outpatient clinics, counselling centres and mobile teams in health centres, which will be established after the adoption of the new public health service network.

This is in line with the three main EU principles – effective prevention, access to quality healthcare and treatment, and reintegration into society after recovery – and is in line with the strategic framework for the development of mental health in Croatia, which was adopted in 2022.