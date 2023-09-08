US State Department condemns Dodik’s threats to High Representative Schmidt

Podijeli :

EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, condemned the Republika Srpska (RS) entity President Milorad Dodik’s threat of arrest and expulsion of High Representative Christian Schmidt if he decides to enter this Bosnian entity.

“The United States condemns Milorad Dodik’s threat to keep High Representative Schmidt from entering Republika Srpska. We unequivocally stand by the Dayton Peace Agreement, HR Schmidt’s authority to implement it, and the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Miller posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Milorad Dodik said two days ago that Christian Schmidt, the High Representative in BiH, will not be able to enter that entity starting next week and that he will be arrested if he steps on the RS territory.

He added that a decree banning the entry of the High Representative into the RS is being prepared, and the police stations will have the task of “organizing units and expelling him” in case he enters.

On Thursday, Dodik’s threats were also condemned by the American Embassy in Sarajevo, stating that they were an attack on the Dayton Peace Agreement, the constitutional order of BiH and the state of BiH.