USKOK chief’s driver to face disciplinary action for causing traffic accident

N1, Ilustracija

The driver of the chief of the USKOK anti-corruption office Vanja Marusic will face disciplinary action for serious breach of duty because he caused a traffic accident, and Marusic's resignation has no political context, Justice Minister Ivan Malenica said in an interview with RTL commercial broadcaster on Wednesday evening.

Asked if anyone else failed in this case apart from Marusic, given that he had not known about the accident caused by an employee of his ministry although it occurred more than a year ago, Malenica quoted the State Attorney General as saying that Marusic had failed to inform him as the competent minister about the accident.

Malenica confirmed that the vehicle driven by the ministry’s employee did not belong to USKOK, and that €13,300 in damages had been paid by USKOK.

Asked if Marusic’s resignation came as a relief to the government, Malenica said he could see no reason why that would be so, emphasising that her resignation had no political context. “I reject any political connotations in connection with this incident.”

USKOK Director Vanja Marusic put in a request for termination of employment on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.