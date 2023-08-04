Veterans’ minister issues message for Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day

Podijeli :

N1

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Tomo Medved, has issued a message to Homeland War veterans and the families of those killed or gone missing during the 1991-1995 war on the occasion of Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, Veterans' Day and the 28th anniversary of Operation Storm.

“Croatia thanks all her defenders who were ready to make the greatest sacrifice for our freedom and independence,” Medved said, stressing that the Croatian people had shown the courage and determination during the war to decide on their future by themselves and that they were ready to defend and liberate their country even at the cost of their own lives.

“Our generation had a historic role to realise the aspiration of the Croatian people for an independent state, which we eventually managed to achieve under the leadership of the first Croatian President, Dr Franjo Tudjman,” Medved said, adding that the power of patriotism and unity led to victory crowned by Operation Storm.

“Let us be proud and celebrate the crown of all our victories in dignity, remembering those who did not live to see this day and to whom we are forever grateful for our freedom and independence,” the minister concluded.