Visitors from over 140 countries expected at ULTRA Europe festival in Split

Podijeli :

PIxabay / Ilustracija

Numerous musicians will perform at the 9th ULTRA Europe festival in Split early in July which will bring together visitors from over 140 countries, organisers said in Split on Wednesday.

The festival will take place in the Adriatic port on 7-9 July and then move to the islands of Brac, Hvar, and Vis.

A limited number of one-day tickets is on sale and they can be bought via Entria and at www.utraeurope.com. Ninety percent of the VIP tickets have been sold, the Destination ULTRA Europe package is sold out, and less than 100 regional tickets are still available.

Scheduled to perform in Split are Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Axwell, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, DJ Snake, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fedde Le Grand, Gryffin, Hardwell, HI-LO, Martin Garrix, Mathame, Morten, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Timmy Trumpet, W&, Nicole Moudaber, Juliet Fox, Ginchy, Maz, Masano, Millean, Pero Fullhouse, Rory and Tomo in der Muhlen.

Groove Masters and Maxim Lany will perform on Hvar, and DJ Jock and Shipet on Vis.

Hardwell, Jeffrey Suturious, Adam De Great, Avao, DR Phunk, KDH, Mr. Black, Olly James, Temworx, Tim Hox and Vinnie are also scheduled to perform at this year’s ULTRA.

The Croatian artists scheduled to play are Ana Antonova, Arseniyeah, Ivna Ji, Jan Kinčl, PEZNT, Tom Bug, Akira, Avadox, Chris Willsman, Dave Caffrey, Gil Glaze Jimmy Clash, Lorenzo, Mike& Me, Pink Panda, TJO, Vanillaz, Yamatomaya and Yaksa.