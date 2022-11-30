Volume of Croatia’s industrial production inches down in October 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Unsplash / Ilustracija

Croatia's industrial production inched down in October 2022, by 0.3 percent year-on-year, state news platform Hina reported on Wednesday, citing the state statistics bureau.

Industrial production contracted by 1.4 percent from September 2022, when it increased by 2.2 percent year-on-year.

The decrease was observed in three out of five sectors. Energy had the largest drop (-10.9 percent), followed by the manufacturing of durable consumer goods (-4.2 percent), and the manufacturing of non-durable consumer goods (-1.9 percent).

On the other hand, the manufacturing of capital goods increased by 14.4 percent, and the manufacturing of intermediate goods increased by 1.3 percent year-on-year.

Over the first ten months of 2022, industrial production increased by 2.3 percent compared with the same period in 2021.