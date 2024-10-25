Where Croatian soldiers serve: Insights into Croatia’s global military engagements

Podijeli :

Although NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) has recently sparked heated debate in Croatian political circles, the fact is that Croatian armed forces are involved in 12 operations around the world, according to data released by the Ministry of Defence (MORH) in May this year.

As a member of the European Union and NATO, Croatia is committed to such activities. However, the NSATU has sparked controversy due to fears that it could lead to Croatia’s involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian war. NATO emphasises that it has no intention of getting involved in a war with Russia. According to reports, a NATO representative will soon attend a meeting of the Croatian Defence Committee to clarify this.

While we wait for a final decision, take a look at the various operations in which Croatian troopsare involved — and those in which they have previously participated.

354 members of the Croatian Armed Forces are involved in 12 operations

“For a full 17 years, from 2003 to 2020, members of the Croatian Armed Forces were deployed alongside allies and partners in Afghanistan, from 2003 to 2015 as part of the ISAF operation and from 2015 to 2020 as part of the Resolute Support peacekeeping mission,” the MORH explained, adding

“National security does not begin and end at the border of the Republic of Croatia. This is one reason for the increased engagement in the KFOR operation and other NATO activities. Since May 2021, in addition to the air component, a motorised infantry company of the Croatian Land Forces has also been deployed as part of the KFOR operation. Croatia’s contribution to UN operations is underlined by the fact that to date a total of 1,581 members of the Croatian Armed Forces have been deployed for various UN tasks.”

Currently, 354 members of the Croatian Armed Forces are involved in 12 operations — two NATO operations, three UN operations, two EU operations, one Coalition Forces operation, one NATO mission and three NATO activities. A total of 334 members are involved in NATO operations, missions and activities.