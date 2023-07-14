Wildfire near Sibenik brought under control

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

A fire that broke out at Grebastica, a small town down the coast from Sibenik, on Thursday, has been put under control during the night on Friday, the Croatian Fire Service reported.

Approximately 140 firefighters in 51 vehicles were trying to put out the fire in the night between Thursday and Friday.

Early on Friday morning, two Canadair planes returned to the fire scene. The Adriatic highway at Grebastica has reopened to all traffic and electricity is back on.

Four firefighters injured

Four firefighters were injured while putting out the fire, according to the Croatian Fire Service. They were given medical assistance for smoke inhalation.

The Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic came to the scene on Thursday evening.

According to him, seven houses were damaged in the blaze, along with at least two farmhouses, but there are no casualties. Seven cars were also burned, but it is yet to be established whether they remain roadworthy.

Bozinovic added that the cause of the fire has not been established yet: “We have to wait to see what the on-site investigation shows.”