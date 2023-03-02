Wolt delivery workers hold protest in Zagreb

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/Pixsell

Disgruntled delivery workers staged a protest outside the main office of the Wolt delivery platform in Zagreb on Thursday, demanding a 30% pay rise.

One of the representatives of protesters said they wanted to pay their contributions, but that they needed higher pay.

They demanded amendment of the Labour Act concerning digital platform work and of the law on undeclared work as well as better control of conditions under which foreign workers are hired.

Wolt Croatia director-general Marin Susnjar said that the company operates in compliance with the law and that they wanted to continue dialogue with delivery workers.

He, however, said that they could not meet their demand for a 30% pay rise.