World Suicide Prevention Day: 529 suicides in Croatia last year

Podijeli :

Lex Nichols / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia / ilustracija

Last year, 529 people committed suicide in Croatia, and as many as 46,000 in the European Union, warned the Lifeline Association and the Croatian Federation of Mental Health Associations on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, which they celebrate with citizens in Zagreb's Cvjetni Square on Sunday.

Their goal is to visually warn about a large number of people who commit suicide every year in Croatia and the EU, and they will symbolically point to it by lighting lanterns and displaying 46,000 stars.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of the Interior, of a total of 529 people, 128 women and 401 men committed suicide in Croatia last year.

In the age group up to 25, which refers to children and young people, there were 38 suicides, which is an increase of 52%t compared to the year before. In other age groups, there was a certain decrease in the rate.

Out of all age groups, the most suicides were committed by people over 65 years old, as many as 192 of them, which represents 36.29% of the total number of suicides in Croatia.

By far the highest number of committed suicides was recorded by the police in the area of ​​the Zagreb police station – 114 of them, while the second place is occupied by the Primorsko-Goranska police station with 42 suicides.

World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated on September 10 worldwide to raise awareness about the problem of suicide.

The Croatian Federation of Mental Health Associations brings together 19 associations from all parts of Croatia, and the Lifeline Association advocates spreading awareness of the need for increased prevention of suicides and depression in Croatia and the European Union.

It works on a volunteer basis and provides support to suicidal and depressed people.