Zagreb Airport is ready for a busy summer and expects a high volume of traffic during the peak season

Podijeli :

Tea Mihanović / N1

Zagreb International Airport expects 66 flight connections with Zagreb in 2024. Sixty of these are international flights and another six are connections between the Croatian capital Zagreb and other cities in Croatia.

During the summer flight schedule, which officially begins on 31 March, Zagreb International Airport expects an increase in the number of flights and an increase in the capacity of existing connections.

For example, Croatia Airlines is introducing three new direct flights between Zagreb Airport and the airports in Stockholm, Berlin and Tirana.

The national carrier CA will connect Zagreb with five local airports and 18 international destinations.

Ryanair has announced five new connections from Zagreb to Alicante, Girona and Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Marseille, France, and Pisa, Italy.

Ryanair intends to offer 20 weekly flights from Zagreb in 2024 to connect the Croatian capital with 30 destinations and 105 return flights per week.

The Spanish airline Iberia will resume flights between Zagreb and Madrid from 31 March.

After a five-year break, a direct connection between Zagreb and Seoul will be resumed. This time, T’way Air will be responsible for this service, offering three flights a week between Seoul and Zagreb from 15 May to 26 October.

Canada’s Air Transat has announced that it will offer direct flights between Zagreb and Toronto from the beginning of May to the beginning of October.

A 13% increase in passenger numbers at Zagreb Airport was reported for the 2023-24 winter schedule compared to the previous winter schedule. In 2023, there were 8% more passengers than in the period before the pandemic.