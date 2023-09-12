Zagreb mayor stops news conference after ex-MP gatecrashes it

Podijeli :

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic on Tuesday briefly stopped his regular news conference after the opening of a retirement home in the city's Markusevac neighbourhood because former MP Ivan Pernar and his colleagues again gatecrashed the news conference, throwing questions and accusations at him.

“I will not tolerate this show. I’m answering questions and you are interrupting me. You are having a performance with former MP Pernar who owns three apartments. He has started coming to our news conferences only now, after we announced an increase in the flat-rate tax on apartment rental, which is now disgracefully low – the annual tax on apartment rental in the City of Zagreb is €40 per bed,” Tomasevic said.

Pernar and his colleagues also accused Tomasevic of high prices of accommodation in homes for senior citizens, which range from €500 to 600 a month.

“These prices are the lowest in all of Croatia, and as for the amount of pensions, you should ask the government. I have not seen you gatecrash the government’s and Andrej Plenkovic’s news conferences,” the mayor said.

As for a man who accompanied Pernar and introduced himself as a reporter, Tomasevic told him that he had agreed with Pernar to make a show.

After the break caused by the incident involving Pernar, Tomasevic resumed the news conference.

Pernar did the same on 29 August, when he gatecrashed Tomasevic’s news conference at which he was inaugurating a roundabout in the Tresnjevka neighbourhood.

Tomasevic and his deputies Danijela Dolenec and Luka Korlaet today opened a new senior citizens home in Markusevac, an investment worth €8.3 million.