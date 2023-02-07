Zagreb to begin issuing fines for noncompliance with new waste collection model

Podijeli :

Source: N1/Ilustracija

Zagreb residents who failed to comply with the new waste sorting model, which envisages the disposal of mixed waste exclusively in official ZG bags, will receive fines on their waste collection bills as of February, the city administration said.

Fines will range between €65 for households and €130 for legal entities, administration spokeswoman Dinka Zivalj told Hina.

Sanitation and municipal utility workers in charge of checking compliance with the new waste sorting and collection model have issued approximately 200 fines to Zagreb residents who over the past month.

The new model, in force since 1 October, envisages, among other things, the disposal of mixed waste exclusively in official ZG bags, and by purchasing them citizens actually pay the variable part of the waste collection charge.