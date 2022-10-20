Zeljana Zovko most influential among 12 Croatian MEPs

Share:







Source: N1/Ilustracija

Zeljana Zovko of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), which is part of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, is the most influential MEP of the 12 Croatian members of the EP and she ranks 57th among the 705 MEPs, according to the EU Matrix index.

Apart from Zovko, one more Croatian MEP, Tonino Picula, has managed to make the top 100 most influential members of the European Parliament, ranking 93rd.

Zovko, who is the vice-chair of the EP’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and the deputy coordinator of the EPP for foreign affairs, told Hina on Thursday that this was a great honour for her and a confirmation of her work.

According to the latest survey of the impact of the work of MEPs, German MEPs are deemed to be the most influential.

Among the small countries, the Maltese, the Luxembourgers and the Finns punch above their weight the most, while Slovaks, Cypriots, and Slovenes are the most underperforming national groups.

The five most influential MEPs are EP President Roberta Metsola (Malta), the EPP leader, German Manfred Weber, Finn Heidi Hutakla of the Greens, and Iratxe Garcia Perez of the Socialists and Democrats Gorup (S&D) as well as Belgian Johan Van Overtveldt (European Conservatives and Reformists Group), who chairs the committee for the budget.