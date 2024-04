VIDEO / Predsjedavajuća na sjednici UN-a lupala šakom po stolu zbog Vučića

The UNSC President strongly rebukes Vucic.

She said Osmani & Vucic had agreed to 3 minutes each.

V: “That was not agreed.”

P: “It was agreed.”

V: “No, it was not agreed.”

P: “My deputy just told me that she agreed with you.

I will not accept that she is made out to be a liar.” pic.twitter.com/P8TjMbf8Tg

— Admirim (@admirim) April 22, 2024