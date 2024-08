Institut za rat objavio nove karte: “Ukrajinske snage brzo napreduju”

Tactical Update 🧵(1/12)

Geolocated footage and Russian claims indicate that Ukrainian forces continued rapid advances further into Kursk Oblast on August 8, and Ukrainian forces are reportedly present in areas as far as 35 kilometers from the international border with Sumy… https://t.co/9dC8Fg0eDe pic.twitter.com/krehj0KL6c

