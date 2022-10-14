Potres magnitude 5 stupnjeva po Richteru pogodio je danas Irkutsku regiju u Rusiji, nedaleko od Bajkalskog jezera, objavilo je Ministarstvo za izvanredne situacije te zemlje.

EMSC je izvijestio da je magnituda potresa bila 4,9 stupnjeva, prenosi TASS.

#Earthquake ( #землетрясение ) possibly felt 31 sec ago in #RussianFederation . Felt it? Tell us via: 📱 https://t.co/LBaVNedOuH 🌐 https://t.co/AXvOM7ICIP 🖥 https://t.co/wPtMW5OaR1 ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/AR3NCsW82I

Potres se dogodio na 33 kilometra zapadno od sela Posolskoje.

⚡️⚡️ Breaking:



Video of earthquakes on Lake Baikal, Siberia - #Russia, north of Mongolia border



This morning residents of the Irkutsk region felt a strong #earthquake



The tremors were felt by residents of the Irkutsk region and Buryatia. No Severe damage



Local media report pic.twitter.com/TylrG4xegq