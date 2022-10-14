Potres u Rusiji, epicentar kod Bajkalskog jezera

Potres magnitude 5 stupnjeva po Richteru pogodio je danas Irkutsku regiju u Rusiji, nedaleko od Bajkalskog jezera, objavilo je Ministarstvo za izvanredne situacije te zemlje.

EMSC je izvijestio da je magnituda potresa bila 4,9 stupnjeva, prenosi TASS.

Potres se dogodio na 33 kilometra zapadno od sela Posolskoje.

