Serija terorističkih napada u Rusiji: Ubijeno najmanje 15 policajaca i pet napadača

Unknown assailants have attacked an Orthodox church and a synagogue in Derbent (Dagestan). It’s the only synagogue in the city. Both were apparently set on fire.

There was also a shooting in Makhachkala targeting policemen at the same time — unclear if they are related. pic.twitter.com/m569l9mDt5

— Aric Toler (@AricToler) June 23, 2024