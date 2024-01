VIDEO / Potres magnitude 7.1 na granici Kine i Kirgistana

🚨 Visuals of the strongest earthquake of magnitude 7.1 was recorded in China’s Xinjiang region and the border areas of Kyrgyzstan, the effects of which were felt in the form of light tremors in the remote areas of Azad and Jammu Kashmir. The depth of the earthquake was 27.2 km.… pic.twitter.com/BeAxgIHG0W

— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) January 23, 2024