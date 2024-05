VIDEO / Razoran tornado u Iowi, ima poginulih i ozlijeđenih

Greenfield, #Iowa is completely leveled by the #tornado track! It’s very bad here, Please send help, food, water, and supplies… I have search and rescue ongoing right now! #IAwx @NWSDesMoines @NWSOmaha

— Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) May 21, 2024