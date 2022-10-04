10 million overnight stays generated so far by guests from Slovenia in Croatia

Share:







Source: N1

Slovenian visitors have generated 10 million overnight stays in Croatia in the first nine months of 2022, according to the data of the Croatian Tourism Board (HTZ) presented by Slovenia's STA national news agency on Tuesday.

According to the report, the most sought-after destinations for Slovenians were the cities of Umag, Mali Losinj, Novalja, Dobrinj and Medulin as well as other destinations in the coastal counties of Istria, Primorje-Gorski Kotar, Zadar, Split-Dalmatia and Sibenik-Knin.

The head of the HTZ representative office in Ljubljana, Bruno Bonifacic, said that Germans are the most numerous tourists in Croatia and Slovenians rank second.