November debt data: Frozen accounts fall, but citizens owe 3.96bn euros

Pixabay/ilustracija

At the end of November 2024, the bank accounts of 200,970 Croatian citizens were frozen due to unpaid debts totalling €2.89 billion, as were the bank accounts of 13,067 companies, whose debts amounted to €686.4 million, according to data from the Financial Agency (Fina).

The list of payment orders includes 200,969 people, a decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous month and 6.4% compared to November 2023. Their outstanding principal debts totalled €2.89 billion, an increase of 0.4% compared to October 2024 and 5.5% compared to November 2023.

Total debt of citizens €3.96 billion

If interest of €1.07 billion is added to the principal, the total debt of citizens with frozen accounts amounted to €3.96 billion at the end of November 2024.

Consumers’ debts to banks totalled €650 million (excluding interest). Total debts to all financial institutions amounted to €740 million.

As for businesses, 13,067 were on the register for unpaid debts, 1.6% more than in October 2024, but 9.9% less than in November 2023.

The main debts of companies totalled €686.4 million, which is 1.6% more than in October and 13.8% more than in November 2023. If interest of €219.2 million is added, the total debt of companies at the end of November 2024 amounted to €905.6 million.