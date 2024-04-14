13th edition of Book Night focuses on apocalypse

Podijeli :

Lubos Houska/Pixabay/Ilustracija

The 13th edition of Book Night, an event promoting the culture of reading, will focus on the theme of the apocalypse this year and will take place on April 23, the organisers told a news conference earlier this week.

Book Night will be held on April 23 on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day and Croatian Book Day.

Apart from the islands of Krk, Rab, Mali Locinj, Prvic, Zlarin, and Mljet, this year’s Book Night will also be held for the first time on Lastovo.

The organisers of the event are the Croatian Chamber of Economy’s Community of Publishers and Booksellers, the National and University Library in Zagreb, the Zagreb City Libraries, the Book Block – Initiative for Books, the Association for the Protection of Publishers’ Rights – ZANA, the portal for books and culture Modern Times, and the Croatian Association of School Librarians.

Book Night is held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia, the Association for the Protection of Publishers’ Rights – ZANA, the City of Zagreb, and the Croatian Chamber of Economy.