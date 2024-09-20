Croatia’s income tax rate: A comparison with the rest of Europe

Podijeli :

Marko Picek/PIXSELL

The data on the highest income tax rates in Europe have been published.

In Croatia, the income tax rate is 35.4%. Neighbouring Hungary, for example, has a flat tax rate of 15%, while the Czech Republic, which is around 30% more developed than Croatia, has a flat tax rate of 23%.

The highest income tax rates are in France (55.4%), Spain (54.0%) and Portugal (53%).

Slovenia levies a tax rate of 50, and as far as the other neighbouring countries are concerned, the rate is 10% in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15% in Montenegro and 20% in Serbia.