14 injured when van with Swiss licence plates veers off road

Fourteen people, including seven children, were injured at 3:10 AM on Monday when a van with Swiss license plates veered off the road between Slavonski Brod and Nova Gradiška as police were attempting to stop it, and according to unofficial reports, they were migrants.

The police said that officers, while preventing illegal entry into Croatia, spotted a visibly overloaded van with Swiss licence plates around 3:05 AM and tried to stop it for inspection. However, the driver ignored the police and continued to drive, increasing speed.

Shortly thereafter, police officers noticed that the van had veered off the road, crashing into a streetlight.

The police said ten of the injured received medical assistance in hospitals in Slavonski Brod and Nova Gradiška, while those seriously injured were transported to Zagreb and Osijek.