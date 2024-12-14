Celebration of Croat holiday in Serbia, Minister Dabro promises support for farmers

Podijeli :

The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Josip Dabro, announced in Subotica on Friday that €1.5 million will be allocated from his ministry's budget for the development of agriculture, productivity, and revitalisation of the sector in Croat communities outside Croatia, particularly in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking at the celebration of the Croat minority holiday in Serbia, held at Subotica’s City Hall, the Minister emphasised that this represents meaningful support from Croatia, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to its diaspora. “This support is not mere rhetoric,” he assured.

“We also want to send a message to the Serbian government that through our joint efforts, policies, and financial resources, we are working to enhance and preserve the agricultural sector in both countries – a sector that has always been the foundation of life and survival,” Dabro said.

The President of the Croat National Council (HNV) in Serbia and a Member of the Croatian Parliament, Jasna Vojnić, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the community’s numerous achievements in 2024.

She pointed to the construction of nurseries, kindergartens, and a playground for Croatian-educated children as part of the “Grow Where You Are Planted” project, the provision of Croatian scholarships for students studying in Serbia, the establishment of a TV studio, and the securing of a parliamentary seat for a representative of Croatians from Serbia in the Croatian Parliament.

Vojnić expressed gratitude for the support to be provided to farmers in the Croat community in Serbia, noting that agriculture is “closely tied to our people in these areas and something that can extend the longevity of our existence here.”

However, she also noted unfulfilled objectives, such as the inability to establish cooperation with Serbian institutions and their representatives in cities, which has hindered progress in securing approval for the opening of a Croatian School Centre in Subotica.

The ceremony in Subotica marked the Croatian community’s holiday the Day of the Election of the First Convocation of the Croatian National Council in the Republic of Serbia.

Traditionally, on this occasion, the HNV awards recognitions to individuals and groups for their contributions to the Croatian community in Serbia.

The annual Pajo Kujundžić Award for contributions to Croatian-language education was presented to the Central State Office for Croats Abroad.

The Ban Josip Jelačić Award for social work in the Croatian community for 2024 was awarded to Fr. Josip Špehar, a Franciscan friar from the monastery in Bač, while the Dr. Josip Andrić Award for contributions to Croatian culture was given to Stjepan Beretić, the parish priest of Subotica Cathedral of St. Teresa of Avila.

The Croat minority celebrates 13 December as one of its four national holidays in Serbia, commemorating the inaugural assembly of the first convocation of the Croatian National Council in 2002.

The HNV serves as the representative body of the Croatian minority in Serbia, with authority in the fields of education, culture, information, and the official use of the Croatian language.