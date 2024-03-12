211,000 citizens with blocked bank accounts at the end of February

NEWS 12.03.202414:12 0 komentara
N1

At the end of February 2024, there were 211,137 citizens with blocked bank accounts who owed 2.71 billion euros in principal, as well as 14,025 companies whose debt principal totaled € 735.8 million euros, the Financial Agency (Fina) announced on Tuesday.

The number of citizens with blocked bank accounts fell by 0.4% compared to January 2024 and by 1.0% compared to February 2023, according to the figures published by Fina.

Their debts totalled €2.71 billion, 0.3% more than in January 2024 and 14.7% more than in February 2023. Their debt interest amounted to €1.03 billion. Most of the debt (€670 million) was owed to banks, while debt to all financial institutions totalled €770 million.

The number of companies with blocked bank accounts was 2.2% higher than in January 2024 and 0.5% lower than in February 2023.

Their debt capital totalled € 735.8 million, € 3.3 million or 0.5% less than in January 2024 and € 236.6 million or 47.4% more than in February 2023. Interest on debt amounted to € 221.3 million, bringing the total debt of companies to € 957.05 million at the end of February.

Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?

Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!

Pošalji komentar Pročitaj komentare (0)

Popular Posts