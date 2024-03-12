211,000 citizens with blocked bank accounts at the end of February

Podijeli :

N1

At the end of February 2024, there were 211,137 citizens with blocked bank accounts who owed 2.71 billion euros in principal, as well as 14,025 companies whose debt principal totaled € 735.8 million euros, the Financial Agency (Fina) announced on Tuesday.

The number of citizens with blocked bank accounts fell by 0.4% compared to January 2024 and by 1.0% compared to February 2023, according to the figures published by Fina.

Their debts totalled €2.71 billion, 0.3% more than in January 2024 and 14.7% more than in February 2023. Their debt interest amounted to €1.03 billion. Most of the debt (€670 million) was owed to banks, while debt to all financial institutions totalled €770 million.

The number of companies with blocked bank accounts was 2.2% higher than in January 2024 and 0.5% lower than in February 2023.

Their debt capital totalled € 735.8 million, € 3.3 million or 0.5% less than in January 2024 and € 236.6 million or 47.4% more than in February 2023. Interest on debt amounted to € 221.3 million, bringing the total debt of companies to € 957.05 million at the end of February.