250 firefighters extinguish the fire near Split

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

Firefighters in Zrnovnica near Split worked all night to prevent a fire from spreading to Podstrana. They succeeded, said fire chief Slavko Tucakovic on Wednesday morning, adding that 250 firefighters are now on the scene and three aeroplanes are involved.

“After a difficult night for the firefighters, this morning firefighting teams were withdrawn from Sibenik-Knin, Zadar and Lika-Senj counties, as well as from Zagreb. There are currently 250 firefighters and 80 vehicles on site,” Tucakovic told the Croatian news agency Hina.

He also confirmed that all houses are protected and no firefighters have been injured.

The fire broke out on Monday evening after a lightning strike and flared up again on Tuesday due to the Maestral wind.