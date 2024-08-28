250 firefighters extinguish the fire near Split

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

Firefighters in Zrnovnica near Split worked all night to prevent a fire from spreading to Podstrana. They succeeded, said fire chief Slavko Tucakovic on Wednesday morning, adding that 250 firefighters are now on the scene and three aeroplanes are involved.

“After a difficult night for the firefighters, this morning firefighting teams were withdrawn from Sibenik-Knin, Zadar and Lika-Senj counties, as well as from Zagreb. There are currently 250 firefighters and 80 vehicles on site,” Tucakovic told the Croatian news agency Hina.

N1 / Tea Mihanović

He also confirmed that all houses are protected and no firefighters have been injured.

The fire broke out on Monday evening after a lightning strike and flared up again on Tuesday due to the Maestral wind.

