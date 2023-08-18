25th Špancirfest kicks off in Varaždin

Podijeli :

N1

Špancirfest, a street festival taking place in the northern Croatian city of Varaždin, started on Friday, the local authorities reported, adding that they expect a record high number of visitors for this 25th edition of the festival that ends on 27 August.

The festival is bringing together performers from about 10 countries and offers more than 500 events, concerts, workshops and other activities.

This year’s stars will be the famous Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand, who will perform on 22 August.

Their concert and another 11 concerts in the Old City are free of charge.

This evening, a laser light show will be staged instead of a traditional fireworks display in this biggest northern Croatian city.