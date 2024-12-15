Ministry: No reason for protest, teachers’ salaries have increased by over 60%

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

The Science and Education Ministry said it finds no rational reason for Saturday's protest of three science and education unions, as teachers' salaries have gone up by more than 60% during the current government's term, noting that "certain presidential candidates exploit protests for their own gain."

It has only been six months since salaries in the education system increased by 25%, and negotiations are underway for sector collective agreements, as well as for increasing the base pay, the Ministry said, emphasising that it is open to all union proposals related to the evaluation system.

It further noted that a children’s gift of €100 has already been paid, and that a Christmas bonus of €300 will be paid next week.

Providing data on the average salaries in primary and secondary schools for October, for employees working full-time, the Ministry said that a primary school teacher with an average age of 45 years and a coefficient of 2.01 has an average net salary of €1,473, while a secondary school teacher with an average age of 46 years and the same coefficient earns €1,602.

A mentor teacher with an average age of 49 years and a coefficient of 2.17 earns an average of €1,696, while a mentor teacher with an average age of 48 years earns €1,810.

An advisor teacher with an average age of 53 years and a coefficient of 2.38 has an average salary of €1,918, while an advisor teacher with an average age of 53 years earns €2,007, the Ministry said.

Additionally, an excellent advisor teacher with an average age of 54 years and a coefficient of 2.62 has an average salary of €2,122, while an excellent advisor teacher with an average age of 56 years earns an average of €2,213.

“Moreover, over the past seven years, the Government has increased salaries in the education sector every year, sometimes even multiple times per year. Even during the coronavirus crisis, when salaries in other sectors were declining, the Government increased teachers’ salaries despite a drop in GDP,” the Ministry said.

Yesterday’s protest, organised by the Independent Union of Science and Higher Education Employees (NSZVO), the Preporod School Union, and the Independent Union of Secondary School Employees, took place due to dissatisfaction with the new Pay Act and evaluation system, which is set to come into effect in public services on 1 January. They stated that their salary coefficients need to be redefined and that the current evaluation system must be abandoned, as it is unfeasible.