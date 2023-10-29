29th Istria Book Fair to be held from 24 Nov to 3 Dec

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

he 29th Book Fair in Istria will take place in Pula from 24 November to 3 December, and one of the world's greatest comic book authors and artists, Italian Milo Manara, will participate in the event.

An exhibition of Manara’s works will be staged at the “Sveta Srca” gallery on 25 November, the festival’s director, Magdalena Vodopija, and the director of the Pula-based Museum of Archaeology, Darko Komso, told a news conference in Pula on Thursday.

The exhibition will consist of three segments and will show Manara’s connections with literature and with writer Umberto Eco and with the film industry and Federico Fellini.

Vodopija recalled Eco’s participation in the fair in 2006.