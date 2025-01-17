Defence Minister: We have reached 2% of GDP in defence spending

Podijeli :

Defence Minister Ivan Anusic said on Thursday at a panel discussion on the role of the Croatian Armed Forces in European security that the modernisation of the armed forces is a government priority.

“Croatia has reached two per cent of GDP in defence spending this year. Additionally, as much as 29 per cent of defence expenditure is allocated to the modernisation of the Croatian Armed Forces,” Anusic said at the panel, organised by the Croatian Paneuropean Union in cooperation with the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

With this achievement, he added, Croatia has proved to be a reliable ally that invests in its defence capabilities, particularly in a time of significantly deteriorated security conditions in Europe and globally.

“We began the modernisation of the Croatian Armed Forces with the procurement of multi-role fighter aircraft, which represents the largest investment in the Armed Forces to date. We are continuing with the equipping of the Croatian Army and the Croatian Navy. The Defence Ministry’s budget this year is 184.6 per cent higher than the 2016 budget, and these budget increases have enabled substantial investments in the Croatian Armed Forces,” Anusic emphasised.

More than €3 billion, when taking into account past, current and planned procurements, is being continuously invested in acquiring new, modern combat equipment to further strengthen and modernise the Croatian Armed Forces, thereby enhancing national security. Notable investments in the Croatian military include the procurement of Rafale fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, signed contracts for the powerful HIMARS missile system, Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, and soon, contracts for the acquisition of state-of-the-art Leopard 2 A8 tanks, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

Anusic also stressed that the Croatian soldier, as the backbone of the Armed Forces, will remain at the centre of both his and the government’s efforts.

“Having increased salaries for all active military personnel by 30 per cent on average, we will continue to improve the standard of living for Croatian soldiers,” the minister said.