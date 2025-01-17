Detention set for mother suspected of drowning child in Sava river

Podijeli :

Nikola Cutuk/PIXSELL

A Zagreb County Court investigative judge has ordered one-month investigative detention for a 34-year-old woman suspected of the aggravated murder of her child, for whom a search is under way along the Sava River in three counties for the third day.

Court spokesperson Kresimir Devcic said detention was ordered due to the risk of influencing witnesses, the possibility of reoffending, and the severe circumstances of the criminal acts.

Devcic added that around ten witnesses, mainly family members, will be questioned and that the detained mother has not presented a defence.

Zagreb police reported yesterday that a 34-year-old woman informed them on Wednesday that she had entered the Sava River near the Jankomir Bridge in Zagreb while holding her child. She was arrested and is suspected of the aggravated murder of a close relative.

The Croatian Social Work Institute told Hina the family was not under the care of the competent regional office and that no family-law protection measures had been implemented.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said police and other services continued the intensive search for the child in the Sava River today, noting that the river’s rapid current made conditions unfavourable.

Rescue teams, including police, firefighters, and the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service, are searching the river using boats, drones, and underwater scanners.