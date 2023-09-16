32nd anniversary of Battle of Vukovar marked

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

Defence Minister Mario Banožić said on Saturday that the 32nd anniversary of the Battle of Vukovar reminds us of the unity, courage and determination of the Croatian people in the creation of an independent and modern state, and that Vukovar veterans should be motivation for further work and action.

Celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the Battle for Vukovar, we gratefully remember all the heroic deeds in the defence of the City of Heroes, the minister said in a press release.