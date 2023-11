Podijeli :

Željko Lukunić/Pixsell

Thirty-four persons have been treated in ten hospitals for possible poisoning with carbonated drinks, including four who have erosive injuries, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that 32 have been released and two hospitalised, one in Zagreb and one in Rijeka.

Twenty-five patients have been treated in three Zagreb hospitals, three in Split, and one in Rijeka, Varazdin, Karlovac,Cakovec, Virovitica and Vinkovci each.