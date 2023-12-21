52 families receive keys to new flats in Glina within post-quake renovation project

Podijeli :

N1

Four blocks of flats for 52 families have been built in Glina, and will provide accommodation to 107 people who were left homeless in the 29 December 2020 earthquake, which measured 6.4 on the Richter scale.

This €9.3 million project of new dwellings, which was formally opened to inhabitants on Thursday, was implemented within the post-quake reconstruction of Sisak-Moslavina County.

At the ceremony at which the residents were provided with the keys to their flats, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that these were first new block of flats built in Glina after 40 years.

The Banovi Dvori settlement for 74 families has been also built within the post-quake renovation of this city, with the financial support from the EU funds.