6th edition of Zagreb Classic open air festival starts

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Zagreb Classic was ushered in by the concert titled "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" performed by Croatian Radiotelevision Symphony Orchestra and the Ballet of the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb under the baton of the British conductor Martin Yates in the King Tomislav Square on Wednesday evening.

The sixth edition of Zagreb Classic open air festival, which began on World Music Day, runs through 1 July.

The eight concerts are included in the programme of this year’s festival.

Admission to the concerts in the King Tomislav Square is free of charge.