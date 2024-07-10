73 Croatian athletes from 15 sports will take part in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Podijeli :

Croatia will send 58 male and 15 female athletes from 15 sports to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Croatian delegation will comprise a total of 157 people, the Council of the Croatian Olympic Committee decided at a meeting on Tuesday.

The Council meeting focussed on decisions related to the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, including the finalisation of the list of confirmed Olympic candidates and the appointment of the members of the Croatian Olympic delegation.