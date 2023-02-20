750,000 people in Croatia are at risk of poverty, ombudswoman warns

Podijeli :

Human rights ombudsman Tena Simonovic-Einwalter said on Monday, on the occasion of World Day of Social Justice, that the poverty risk rate increased to 19.2 percent in 2021 in Croatia, to almost 750,000 people, and pointed to the need of urgent steps in improving social welfare.

The poverty threshold is equivalent to €403 for a single person’s monthly necessities and to €847 for a family with two children. This most often applies to older persons, notably those living alone, mainly women, single-parent families, or families with three or more children.

Single persons may receive €132-172 in guaranteed minimum allowance and a family of two able-bodied parents and two children €371 a month.

The number of beneficiaries of that allowance is declining and now stands at 30,000.

According to the ombudsman, the Ministry of Labour, Pension System, Family and Social Policy should analyse the decline so that the guaranteed minimum allowance can be targeted at those who need it most.

The ministry should also ensure longer-term financing of assistance and support to the homeless, she said, adding that due to short-term financing, these projects are often unstable.