75th Dubrovnik Summer Festival shows deserved artistic excellence, says minister

Pixabay/ilustracija/

Culture Minister Nina Obuljen Koržinek said on Sunday that this year's 75th Dubrovnik Summer Festival fully followed the founders' ideas with its programme and demonstrated the artistic excellence that a festival of such reputation deserves.

At the festival’s closing press conference, she highlighted that this year’s performances in both the drama and music programmes continued to surpass those of previous years.

“As financiers, it is our duty to appropriately recognise such ambitious plans for the future and provide you with the production conditions in which you can continue to deliver such successful programmes. We will include the festival in the national theatre consortium project, which will secure additional funds.”

The festival’s artistic director, Martina Filjak, said this summer would be remembered for a series of fantastic performances, intense moments, and excellent cooperation with the city.

“We seek a balance in the coexistence of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival with city life and tourism, which burdens us in a special. And all of this with great respect, gratitude, and love for the city.”

The director of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival Public Institution in Culture, Ivana Medo Bogdanović, said this year’s budget was 17% higher than last year. “Compared to last year, ticket sales increased by 30%.”

During the 75th Dubrovnik Summer Festival, 75 performances were held over 47 days at various locations.

The festival will conclude this evening with a concert featuring Sonya Yoncheva, Joseph Calleja, and Ante Jerkunica, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra and Choir of Croatian Radiotelevision.